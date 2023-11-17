AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 918,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $75.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

