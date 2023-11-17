AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.