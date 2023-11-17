AGF Management Ltd. Sells 22,238 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

