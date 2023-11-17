AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATS. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Trading Up 0.5 %

ATS stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.