AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

