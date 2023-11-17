agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in agilon health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

