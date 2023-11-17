Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Donald A. Colvin Sells 5,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 187.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $91.61.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
