Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Donald A. Colvin Sells 5,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 187.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $91.61.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.