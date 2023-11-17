Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 184.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 217,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 101.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $273.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.