Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,701 shares of company stock valued at $73,781,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

