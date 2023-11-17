Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

