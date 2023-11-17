Akero Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $802.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.73. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $28,291.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,130.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

