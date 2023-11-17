Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $149,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ALK stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

