Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $41.74 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

