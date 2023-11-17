Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,136 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

