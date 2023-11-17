Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Allot Communications Stock Down 16.0 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

