alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.86 ($4.15) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.15), with a volume of 29193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.82 ($4.10).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

