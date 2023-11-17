Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Increased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

