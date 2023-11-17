Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.78 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

