American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.12% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,424,000 after buying an additional 152,687 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 298,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $48.90 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

