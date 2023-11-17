American Noble Gas (NYSE:AMNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Noble Gas (NYSE:AMNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

NYSE:AMNI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505,470.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31. American Noble Gas has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

