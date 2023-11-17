American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.25

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. American Resources has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.16.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
