American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.25

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. American Resources has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.16.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth $54,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

