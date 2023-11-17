American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.