American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

