American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $182.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.