American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

