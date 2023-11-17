Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Amphenol worth $259,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

