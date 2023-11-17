Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

