Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $119,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

