Analysts Offer Predictions for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

YMAB stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

