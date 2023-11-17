Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$9.13

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

TSE SES opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

