Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $11.86

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.71.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

