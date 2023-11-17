AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Down 9.7%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 101,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

AnalytixInsight Trading Up 28.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.91.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative return on equity of 42.10% and a negative net margin of 218.02%. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

