Analyzing Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.44% Limoneira 5.73% -5.49% -3.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Limoneira $184.60 million 1.47 -$240,000.00 $0.51 29.69

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Limoneira beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 5,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

