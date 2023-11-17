Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.60

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 20641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Andersons Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock worth $949,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Andersons by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Andersons by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

