AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.13 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.