AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.13 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Stories

