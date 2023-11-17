Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of AON worth $110,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

NYSE:AON opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

