Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,090 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 77,835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

