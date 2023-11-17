AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.03 and last traded at $199.36. Approximately 182,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 129,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

