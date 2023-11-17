Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.87 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

