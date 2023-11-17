Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

