Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.86 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

