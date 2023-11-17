Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $45,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE APTV opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Get Our Latest Report on APTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.