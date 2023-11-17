Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

