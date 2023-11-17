Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $241,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,023 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

