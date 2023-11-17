Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

ADM stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

