Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.92 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.