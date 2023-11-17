Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

