Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$363.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.