ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative net margin of 125.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.07 million during the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

