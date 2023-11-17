Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.26.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63.
About Aristocrat Leisure
