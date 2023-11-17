Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.